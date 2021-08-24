Greece to tighten rules for unvaccinated citizens in September

Greek citizens who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to pay for tests themselves from September 13, Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Tuesday.

Only children, people who have recovered from Covid-19 and people who have the virus and are showing symptoms will be exempted from the rule, Kikilias said in Athens.

Employers will also be able to get information from employees about whether they are vaccinated or not. If they are not, they can request two tests to be taken per week. A quick test costs 10 euros (12 dollars) in Greece.

“Well over 90 per cent of Covid patients in intensive care units are unvaccinated,” said Kikilias while presenting the measures, which will be in place at least until March 31, 2022.

From next month, closed rooms in taverns, theatres, football stadiums and similar facilities will only be accessible to those who have been vaccinated – or those who have recovered from infection no longer than six months ago.

Kikilias also announced measures for people travelling within the country. Unvaccinated people must be able to present a negative coronavirus test that is no older than 48 hours.

In Greece, vaccination is compulsory in the health sector and in the military.