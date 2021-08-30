Greek health workers face mandatory vaccination from Wednesday

The Greek government will on Wednesday implement rules making it obligatory for anyone working in the health sector to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Though already on the books, the law will be fully enforced from September 1, Greek government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou confirmed at a press conference on Monday.

Earlier, a court rejected more than 100 applications from medical practitioners and hospital administrators for an injunction to prevent the law’s enforcement until Greece’s supreme court can rule on its legality.

Under the law, unvaccinated health workers will be forced to take unpaid leave until they get their jabs. Previously, Greek trade unions demanded that the vaccination requirement at least be postponed.

There was also criticism from the health sector itself. Among other issues, there is concern that there could be a shortage of staff in clinics if all unvaccinated people are prevented from doing their jobs.

The Greek health authority estimates that about 20,000 employees, or about 20 per cent of those working in the health sector, remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus.