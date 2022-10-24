Green Baker announces debut album and drops first single titled ‘Mr Right’

Highlight Music singer, songwriter and producer, Green Baker is journeying his way up to the top. The Nigerian musician announces the forthcoming of his debut album, ‘Mr Right’.

Prior to the album release scheduled to be released on 4th of November 2022, Green Baker officially releases this self-produced single from his album. The song which is also titled, ‘Mr Right’ is the lead single of the album.

Stream Mr Right via https://bfan.link/mr-right-1

‘Mr Right’ is a revolutionary song that tackles the political brouhaha in the African continent.

The song also commemorates the second anniversary of the viral ‘End SARS’ protest, a protest which was aimed at ending police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.

Green Baker voiced his anger at politicians who make promises prior to elections and fail to fulfill it after gaining power on this project.

According to Green Baker, he gets his song writing inspirations during the production of his instrumentals and that was what inspired the composition of ‘Mr Right’.

“I usually receive inspirations on what to sing on the instrumental, like the instrumental is speaking to me,” he stated.

Listen to ‘Mr Right’ on Audiomack below and anticipate for the album;

<iframe src=”https://audiomack.com/embed/highlightmusic/song/mr-right?background=1″ scrolling=”no” width=”100%” height=”252″ scrollbars=”no” frameborder=”0″></iframe>