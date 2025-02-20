Green Business Initiative Surpasses Targets, Creates 104 Jobs and Generates GHȼ4.35 Million

In a remarkable boost to Ghana’s green economy, the Green Business Competition for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) has exceeded expectations, creating 104 jobs and generating over GHȼ4.35 million in revenue within just six months.

The initiative, a collaboration between the German Development Corporation (GIZ) and Ashesi University’s Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC), has already surpassed its one-year targets, offering a glimmer of hope in the face of Ghana’s unemployment crisis and climate challenges.

Launched to support MSMEs in adopting sustainable and climate-resilient business models, the program has incubated 29 businesses across five regions. These enterprises have not only secured GHȼ2.94 million in investments but have also demonstrated the potential of Ghana’s green economy to drive job creation and environmental sustainability.

Response



Ghana’s unemployment rate, which averaged 14.7% in the first three quarters of 2023, underscores the urgency of initiatives like this. The Green Business Competition targets sectors critical to both economic growth and climate resilience, including climate-smart agriculture, waste management, water management, energy efficiency, and greening businesses. By equipping MSMEs with the tools to thrive in these areas, the program aligns with Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to combat climate change while addressing unemployment.

Participants receive a comprehensive support package, including advisory services, technical assistance, and financial backing. This holistic approach has enabled businesses to integrate sustainable practices, scale operations, and attract investment.

Innovation

At the graduation ceremony for the first cohort of 29 businesses, Dr. Christian Jan, Head of Programme at GIZ, emphasized the importance of sustainability in business growth. “Our mission is to support sustainable development in Ghana,” he said. “We aim to ensure businesses have access to the right networks, financing, and support to thrive.” Dr. Jan urged entrepreneurs to aim higher, describing them as “innovators, not just business owners.”

Ruka Sanusi, Executive Director of the GCIC, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the transformative potential of the program. “This accelerator pushes you to think bigger, see beyond the familiar, and question long-held assumptions,” she said. “While funding is important, the real value lies in the knowledge gained, the networks built, and the insights that propel you into new opportunities.”

Success Stories



Kojo Mensah Adom, CEO of Grow It Green and a member of the first cohort, shared how the program transformed his business. “GCIC’s grant funding enabled us to invest in processing equipment and renewable energy solutions, scaling our operations sustainably,” he said. “Masterclasses on climate change, investment readiness, and financial management provided a solid foundation. These lessons were crucial in closing our first private equity raise and making our business attractive to investors.”

Adom’s experience reflects the broader impact of the initiative, which has empowered businesses to innovate, attract investment, and contribute to a greener economy.

Green Entrepreneurs



Building on this success, the program has welcomed a second cohort of 31 MSMEs, selected from the same five sectors. These businesses will undergo a similar incubation process, further expanding the program’s reach and impact.

Funded by the German Development Cooperation through GIZ and implemented by the GCIC, the Green Business Competition is proving to be a vital catalyst for Ghana’s green economy. By fostering innovation, creating jobs, and promoting sustainable practices, the initiative offers a blueprint for addressing both economic and environmental challenges.

As Ghana grapples with high unemployment and the urgent need for climate action, programs like this demonstrate the power of collaboration, innovation, and targeted support. The Green Business Competition is not just creating businesses—it’s building a more resilient and prosperous future for Ghana.

The success of the Green Business Competition underscores the untapped potential of Ghana’s green economy. By empowering MSMEs to adopt sustainable practices, the initiative addresses two critical challenges: unemployment and climate change. However, scaling such programs will require sustained investment and policy support. As global demand for green solutions grows, Ghana has an opportunity to position itself as a leader in sustainable development—but only if initiatives like this are expanded and replicated across the country.