Green Climate Fund accredits Zambian bank

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has accredited a Zambian state-owned bank as a direct access entity of the fund, a government official said on Friday.

The Development Bank of Zambia has become the country’s first national access entity.

The GCF is the world’s largest climate fund supporting developing countries in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing their ability to respond to climate change.

“Zambia’s application to accredit one of the local institutions in the name of Development Bank of Zambia was approved during the 29th International Board Meeting of the Green Climate Fund held from June 29-July 2,” Chola Chabala, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Development Planning said.

He said during a press briefing that the benefits of having a direct access entity as opposed to regional or international accredited entities to the country include flexible and context-specific approaches to addressing climate change issues.

According to him, the development will also enable the Zambian bank with liquidity through management fees and other resources that will accrue in the process.

He urged project developers from both the public and private sectors to seize the opportunity and enhance their chances of accessing funds under the facility.

Samuel Bwalya, the bank’s Managing Director, said the bank will work with the private sector to initiate and submit project proposals for funding ranging from 50 million U.S. dollars to 250 million dollars per project.

He added that the accreditation provides the bank with the opportunity to blend finance models to enhance the bankability of climate-smart projects in the country. Enditem