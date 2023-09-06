Green Climate Fund provides support for sustainable agriculture in Africa

The Green Climate Fund (GCF), a multilateral climate fund, has announced 189 million U.S. dollars in support of sustainable agriculture in six African countries.

Mafalda Duarte, executive director of GCF, said that the allocation will enable the countries to tackle deforestation and degradation of tropical forests.

“The funds will be financing inclusive, sustainable, and deforestation-free supply chains of major commodities such as livestock, palm oil, soy, rubber, cocoa, and forestry,” Duarte said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Monday, during the ongoing Africa Climate Summit.

She said that the money that has been disbursed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Zambia, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, and Liberia is part of the 981.6 million dollars that have been earmarked to promote sustainable agriculture in 11 countries globally.

Duarte said that the funding will be used for higher productivity of tropical agricultural commodities like rubber and cocoa on agricultural land, thus reducing the practice of forest clearing for agricultural purposes and the transformation of tropical agriculture.