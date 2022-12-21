Green energy entrepreneurs in Africa urged to be active agents of digital transition

Green energy entrepreneurs in Africa have been encouraged to actively participate in the green digital transition to make the continent a visible character in its narrative.

“When we talk about transition, it is very important for Africans to talk about it in such a way that allows us to be part of that tradition. We do not want to act as an accessory or alibi; neither do we want to be peripherised or marginalised but to be active agents and fully part of the transition.”

Dr Fatima Denton, Director, United Nations University Institute for Natural Resources in Africa (UNU-INRA), gave the advice on Tuesday at a stakeholder roundtable event on Just Transitions in the Informal Sector (JUSTIS), in Accra.

The event, organised by UNU-INRA and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), brought together stakeholders from Government, academia and civil society, and local entrepreneurs.

JUSTIS seeks to ensure that local businesses, and Green Entrepreneurs are not left behind in the move towards a zero-carbon economy, by providing a platform for stakeholders to interact with one another and eventually get support on facilitating their ideas.

The initiative comes at a time when the world is realising the need to make an energy transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Dr Denton urged them to brace themselves with an understanding of the opportunities and challenges existing in the sector to play a critical role in the transition process.

She said the informal sector contributed to over 85 per cent of jobs in Africa and had a lot of experience to share with the formal sector to make the green digital transition a success.

“Those in the informal sector cannot be left out of the process. It is important to understand their transition needs and the complexities involved to make sure they are not left out of the transition process.”

“The informal sector has a role to play and can serve as a litmus test to pinpoint us towards the right spots to focus on,” she said.

Dr Denton said a green transition cannot be complete without technology and digitalisation and urged them to use the platform as a hub for communication and sharing of experiences with each other.

Dr Hilda Mwakatumbula from UNECA lauded UNU-INRA for initiating the project and bringing UNECA on board.

She said Africa must be at the centre and play an important role in the transition through extensive dialogue on how to take the “steering wheel and not let other people decide for us.” “It is our Continent, and it is our time. We can do it,” she added.

She said as part of discussions, participants should be interested in the role Government was playing in the transition and think through on the long-term wins that can be chalked on the path to a just transition.

Dr Mwakatumbula urged them to also ponder on ways they can involve the private sector to support the process in Ghana.

Dr Ferdinand Tornyie, Research Fellow, UNU-INRA and Mrs Thelma Arko, Research Fellow/ Project Coordinator, UNU-INRA, whilst presenting the JUSTIS key findings in Ghana, said the informal sector was the least considered in Government policies, yet they formed about 80 per cent of the population.

Mrs Arko said the informal sector contributed approximately USD 63 billion to the economy, representing 35.6 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Dr Tornyie urged the Government to increase awareness on clean energy, and make it accessible and affordable.

They also said financial support should be provided for those in the informal sector to expand their businesses.

Ms Agnes Ansah Osei, Coordinator for Ghana Private Financing Advisory Network (PFAN)/Gender Focal Point for West-Africa/ Country, said they provided free consultation and assistance to female entrepreneurs to refine their business plans and properly market their ideas.

She said due to the close relationships they had with investors, they were also able to guide these females to position themselves properly to attract investors.

Dr Essel Ben Hagan, Energy Expert/ Researcher, urged the informal sector to be proactive and formalise itself as it prepares to receive the needed attention and assistance.

He said a secretariat should be set up to control activities on the JUSTIS platform so that they would not be swayed from their objectives.