Green Ghana Day: Feed the Future and PolicyLINK to Plant 10,000 Trees

The USAID-funded Feed the Future Market Systems and Resilient (MSR) and the PolicyLINK Activities have jointly embarked on an initiative to plant at least 10,000 trees across their 17 districts of operation.

The initiative was part of interventions to protect the environment from imminent destruction through tree felling and mitigate the negative impact of climate change on human lives and crop production.

The tree species to be planted are Cassis, Mahogany, Teak and Eucalyptus.

Mr Michael Amaniampong Owusu, the MSR Activity Team Lead, announced this at Daffiama at the weekend during a durbar to commemorate this year’s Green Ghana Day, on the theme: “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow”.

He explained that one of the focus areas of MSR Activity was on ensuring the transformation of agriculture using private sector actors.

“Under our activity, protecting the environment is one of the key things that we do because for production to thrive, for crops to do well, and for income to come to our farmers, it requires a good environmental condition,” Mr Owusu added.

He said indiscriminate felling of trees for economic purposes such as charcoal burning without replacing was destroying the environment hence the need for them to partner with other institutions to plant trees.

Mr Owusu said they would monitor the trees they were planting to ensure they were nurtured and encouraged the public to plant at least one tree and nurture it to grow.

Mr Atchulo Mumuni Napadow, the Diffiama-Bussie-Issa District Coordinating Director, said the Government’s Green Ghana Day initiative was a symbol of hope in the country’s climate action.

He said government was committed to implementing initiatives and activities to help mitigate the impact of climate change.

Mr Napadow indicated that the district had taken the initiative further by planting economic trees, including cashews under the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP).

Mr Kofi Sarpong, the Assistant Lawra Forest District Manager, indicated that the increase in population had exerted pressure on trees and the environment in general through economic activities.

He said that was gradually depriving the people of some tree benefits, including medicines, and advocated the need for efforts to protect the vegetation through actions like tree planting.

Mr Jonas Kpierekoh, the Upper West Regional Manager, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), stressed the need for innovative ways to protect the environment and to minimise the impact of climate change.

He suggested using renewable energy, sustainable agricultural practices and awareness creation for a change in attitude towards the environment to save it from destruction.

Naa Yelidedong Konlie Sonnigne, the Chief of Chakali, who spoke on behalf of the traditional leaders, expressed commitment to nurturing the trees to grow.

Madam Mary Nyeyella, who spoke on behalf of the women, gave the assurance they would ensure the trees grew to achieve the desired goals.

Stakeholders at the event including traditional leaders and heads of departments planted commemorative trees.