Green Ghana Day: Ghanaians urged to replace lost trees this year

The Central Regional Branch of the Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission (FC) has urged the public to use this year’s green Ghana day to revisit and replace lost trees planted.

It said the negative impact of climate change on humanity and the environment could not be overemphasized hence the need to ensure the survival of all planted trees for the benefits of all.

Mr Bennet Ntiamoah, the Regional Manager of the FC, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Region was poised to exceed its target of trees to be planted this year.

The Region is expected to plant 600,000 trees out of the ten million to be planted across the country.

Meanwhile, more than 400,000 seedlings have been distributed across the region.

Mr Ntiamoah said the target had been revised downwards to ensure that adequate resources and attention were devoted to nurturing the over 23 million tree seedlings, which survived from previous editions of the Green Ghana Day.

Of the number to be planted, 400,000 would be planted around the degraded forest lands, both on and off-reserves, available sites within communities, including parks, roadsides, homes, farmsteads, churches, mosques, schools, watersheds, office compounds, land and farm boundaries.

The remaining 200,000 trees would be given out to individuals, corporate bodies among others to plant at their various preferred locations.

Trees set to restore the lost forest cover include Oframo, Emeri, Edinam, and Mansonia, among others whereas ornamental, fruits and shady trees would be planted by individuals.

The Green Ghana project is an afforestation drive by the government aimed at retrieving and revamping degraded lands and restore the country’s lost green environment.

The Regional Manager appealed to the citizenry to come out in their numbers to support the process of protecting the environment.

On the role of FC in the planting exercise, he noted that the Commission was responsible for raising and purchasing of the seedlings, preparing sites for planting and distribution of seedlings to maintenance and nurturing after planting in forest reserves, communities and other planted sites.

He commended stakeholders in the Region for their tremendous support and consistency towards exceeding their targets.

Mr Ntiamoah called on traditional rulers, law makers, organisations, schools, political and religious bodies, faith-based organisations, public and civil servants, private sector organisations, members of the diplomatic corps, and all to support the exercise.