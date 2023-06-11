Green Ghana Day: Okere district plants 9,000 trees

The Okere District Assembly has planted 9,000 trees in the district to commemorate this year’s Green Ghana Day initiative.

According to Mr Daniel Kenneth, the District Chief Executive, the new Okere District hospital area, Amanfro-Tinkong road, the Asenema waterfalls all down the hill and the Assembly premises gardens were the targeted areas.

Apart from the public spaces and individual homes we targeted these places to have a greenery scenery to protect our environment as well as beautify the area.

He indicated that some of the trees planted included coconuts and mangoes which were fruits beneficial to health, “so, whiles meeting the objective of the initiative to protect our environment, we are also looking at making fruits accessible.”

Meanwhile he indicated that the over 8,000 trees planted last year were all doing well and hoped that in few years’ times, the trees would blossom and serve the intended purpose.

He urged school children to take advantage of the trees planted on their school compounds and along the way to pay attention to the plants by ensuring that they plants were always in good shape.