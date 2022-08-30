Green Ghana initiative threatened by indiscriminate bushfires – CEO of NORGIID-Ghana

Indiscriminate bushfires threat to forest conservation, Green Ghana initiative – CEO of NORGIID-Ghana

The Founder and Executive Director of Northern Ghana Integrated Initiatives for Development (NORGIID-Ghana), Sumani Iddrisu Azambuja has raised red flags over the rampant bushfires experienced in the Savannah Region especially, during the lean season.

This he said contributes significantly to compounding the problem of forest conservation in the Savannah Region and stifling efforts at keeping Ghana green as touted by the government of the day.

In an exclusive interview with Blogger Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, the environmentalist, who doubles as the president of the Cashew Farmers Assocation of Damongo warned that the physical, economic and social consequences of bushfires are dire for the infant Savannah Region and include: reduce crop yield,low income,reduce demand for labour,health and environmental destruction.

These debilitating effects he pointed out, culminates into retard development of farming communities in the West Gonja as a Municipality and Savannah Region as a whole, where majority of livelihood is dependent on farming, hunting and gathering.

Quoting from data,the passionate environmental advocate disclosed that on an annual basis, Ghana loses 4% of its Gross Domestic Product to wildfire,adding that,” we can work together to restore our forest cover by taking steps to reduce the impact of fires on our climate and environment”.

He said his organization was ready to collaborate with other NGOs and the necessary agencies to undertake awareness creation in the areas of bushfires and devise possible ways to address the impact of bushfires on cashew and crop farmers.

According to him,the only way to sustain the Green Ghana Initiative by government,protect our tree crops and arable lands for a sustained livelihood is to “say no to the the perennial uncontrolled bushfires in the region.

He launched a passionate appeal to the local media,chiefs and opinion leaders of our various communities to join the call to end bushfires in the Savannah Region and Ghana as a whole in order to sustain investment in tree crops and other crop establishment.