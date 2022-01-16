Green Ghana project: More than 238,000 trees survived in Northern Region

More than 238,000 trees out of a total of 280,000 planted in the Northern Region as part of the Green Ghana project have survived, Mr Bernard Tabil, Northern Regional Manager, Forestry Commission, has said.

He said this represented over 85 per cent survival rate, which was a remarkable success.

Mr Tabil, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, attributed the success of the initiative in the region to the collective participation of various stakeholders, including faith-based organisations, traditional authorities and individuals.

The government, with support from various stakeholders, undertook a nationwide tree planting exercise last year to restore the country’s forest cover.

The government said over five million trees were planted across the country as part of the Green Ghana project.

Mr Tabil said there were plans to plant one million trees in the region this year.

He said, “We are hopeful that this year, we will do well by improving upon our performance because that is one of the ways to sustain our environment.”

He appealed to the citizenry to stay away from acts that could trigger bush fires, especially in the harmattan season, not to threaten the success of the project.