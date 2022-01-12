Green Ghana trees planted in Kpone-Katamanso blossoming

About fifty-six percent of trees planted during the Green Ghana Campaign in July last year are blossoming across the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, the Municipal Parks and Gardens officer has stated.

Mr. Albert Tsikata, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Parks and Gardens Officer told the Ghana News Agency in Kpone during an interaction that over 3,000 species of trees were planted during the exercise.

He said the parks and garden surveillance team observed that some of the trees were destroyed by stray animals in the various communities, a situation described as unfortunate, adding that residents in the communities also neglected the trees with no one paying serious attention to it in the midst of dry weather conditions.

He said officials of the parks and gardens made a lot of sacrifices to protect the trees, stressing that taking care of the trees was expensive.

He appealed to residents especially those who live closer to the trees to take personal responsibility to protect and nurture the trees as it would serve a lot of purposes for them in future.

Mr. Tsikata said over eight different species of trees which, included; White Willow, Mahogany, Nimtress, Cacia, Boyalthia, Bauhinia, amongst others were planted across the 18 electoral areas in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.