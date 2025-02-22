Green Growth Africa Empowers Ghana’s Kedzi Community Against Climate Threats

In the coastal town of Kedzi, where rising seas and vanishing fish stocks threaten survival, Green Growth Africa (GGA) is pioneering a dual approach to combat climate change—protecting fragile ecosystems while rebuilding livelihoods.

Through its Coastal Resilience and Sustainable Livelihood Initiative (CRESLI), launched in October, the organization has become a lifeline for residents of this Volta Region community, offering a blueprint for balancing environmental preservation with economic resilience.

At the heart of the project lies the restoration of mangrove forests, nature’s frontline defense against coastal erosion. Over 60% of the world’s mangroves have disappeared in the past century, exacerbating vulnerabilities for communities like Kedzi. GGA’s teams, alongside local volunteers, have replanted swathes of degraded mangrove areas, which not only shield the coastline but also sequester carbon and nurture marine biodiversity. “Mangroves are a gift we’re recklessly losing,” said Allan Amoako-Gyedu, GGA’s Strategy Director. “Here, we’re reviving them—and teaching communities why they’re irreplaceable.”

But the initiative recognizes that saving ecosystems requires addressing human needs. With fish stocks collapsing, many women—who dominate Kedzi’s fishing trade—face dwindling incomes. GGA responded by training over 200 women in beekeeping, soap production, and pastry-making, skills that diversify earnings while reducing pressure on marine resources. “We’re swapping survival mode for sustainability,” explained Programs Manager Candy Darkwa. “When livelihoods thrive, conservation becomes a shared mission.”

The project’s innovation extends to health interventions. Traditional wood-fired smoking of fish, a staple practice, exposes women to toxic smoke and grueling labor. GGA introduced energy-efficient ovens, slashing emissions and physical strain. “These ovens are game-changers,” said Kedzi’s Queen of Fishmongers, a title reflecting her leadership role. “We’ll maintain them like treasures—just as we’ll guard the mangroves.”

Community engagement has been pivotal. Workshops on mangrove conservation and climate adaptation have drawn hundreds, fostering local ownership of the projects. Antonio Yayrator Korkuvi, CRESLI’s Project Lead, noted the shift in mindset: “Residents aren’t just beneficiaries now—they’re stewards. That’s how real change happens.”

The initiative arrives as Ghana’s coastlines face existential threats. A 2023 World Bank report warns that unchecked erosion could displace 740,000 Ghanaians by 2080. Kedzi’s story, however, hints at an alternative future. By intertwining ecological recovery with economic empowerment, GGA challenges the false choice between conservation and development.

Yet questions linger. Can scaled-up mangrove restoration outpace rising sea levels? Will alternative incomes withstand market pressures? For now, Kedzi’s women embody cautious optimism. As one trainee remarked while molding soap bars, “The sea took our fish, but it pushed us to grow. Now, we’re planting roots on land and in water.”

In a world where climate solutions often prioritize technology over community, GGA’s work in Kedzi underscores a timeless truth: resilience blooms where people and nature heal together.