GrEEn Incubation Programme 4 begins

Some five Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have qualified for the SNV’s Boosting Green Employments and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Incubation Programme in the Western Region.

The Lanto’s Creative Concept, E-Powers, Dukez Fashion, Davidtron Engineering Services and Yonell Ventures became the successful applicants to form the Cohort Four under the four-year European Union-funded project to promote GrEEn businesses, give hope to migrant and ensure environmental conservation and sustainability.

Mr Richmond Andoh, the Finance Manager at Duapa Werkspace said many reviews and consultations went into the selection of participants which ensured that women were given a fair representation.

He said the members of the Cohort would be taken through proper record keeping, access to funding opportunities, and develop their pitching skills and market linkages, among other things.

The Cohort four Incubation Programme is on the theme “Creating wealth from waste” and would train the SMEs in the Agric Sector, Renewable Energy, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

“With this project nothing goes waste, for example under agriculture, if you are in the poultry farming business, we are looking at the processes where you can be able do your business such that other waste products become a resource for you to benefits”,Mr Andoh pointed out.

He said so far, 14 SMEs in the Western Region have benefitted from the SNV GrEEn Incubation Programme under the different Cohorts.

According to him, the Duapa Werkspace joined the SNV GrEEn incubation project in 2020 and had since hosted three cohorts successfully.

Mr/Erasmus Ackon, Chief Executive Officer of Duapa Werkspace encouraged the SMEs to ensure proper bookkeeping and make it a point to grow and expand their businesses through proper business development strategies.

“We are here to always assist you with the requisite knowledge, Skills and information”, he added.

Mr Kwame Asare Yeboah, an Energy Expert who took the participants through renewable energy sources encouraged the SMEs to take full advantage of the opportunities given them to maintain and expand their businesses.