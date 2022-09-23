Green professions thrive as green economy develops

By Li Nan

China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security recently unveiled a new version of an occupational classification list, which designates 133 jobs as green professions, up from 127 in a 2015 version.

The green professions include energy consumption instructor, heat engineering technician of metallurgy, environmental sanitation engineering technician, among others.

Guided by the “dual carbon” goals, green professions are emerging batches after batches in China, creating massive new employment and development opportunities.

Green professions are jobs related to environmentally friendly, low-carbon and circular activities. They emphasize the sustainability of production and environment.

These professions are mainly engaged in environmental monitoring, protection and treatment, new energy production, waste recycling and utilization, as well as scientific researches, technological development and planning related to these areas.

The prospering development of these professions mirror the broadly recognized vision that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. They are a result of China’s fast-developing green economy and growing new business models.

Green development is a critical element of modernizing an economy; it is also a fundamental solution to pollution.

Green industries and talents are the pillar of green development. China ranks first globally in terms of the development and utilization of renewable energy, and the world’s largest carbon trading market was launched in the country last year.

Driven by market demands, green professions are emerging, such as carbon sink appraiser and coal upgrading technician. Incorporating new businesses and professions, the new-version occupational classification list is of important significance for enhancing social identity of relevant jobholders, promoting employment and entrepreneurship, guiding the reform of vocational education and driving high-quality economic development.

New professions always bring more new opportunities. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China’s efforts for eco-environmental protection have entered a critical stage. Reducing carbon emissions is a major strategy during this stage, so the country is promoting reductions in both pollutants and carbon emissions, encouraging the green transformation of every aspect of economic and social development, and striving to reach the tipping point from quantitative to qualitative environmental improvements.

According to statistics, China needs 550,000 to a million professionals during the 14th Five-Year Plan period to work for its “dual carbon” goals. To achieve the goals and build a beautiful China calls for continuously expanding green industries and constant efforts to enhance technological innovation, which will help green talents build successful careers and realize their dreams.

The emerging occupations offer laborers with more choices on the job market and mirror a change in people’s attitude toward employment. A survey showed that most of the new professions are taken by young people – those born in 1980s and 1990s account for over 90 percent of the total jobholders. All the new professions mean to the young people an opportunity to realize their self-worth.