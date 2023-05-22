GrEEn projects: SMEs educated on regulatory requirements

Three SMEs forming the cohort five of the GrEEn Incubation Project by the SNV Ghana have been educated on Regulatory requirement.

The three SMEs are Goldranch Trading Enterprise, The Water Chain, and Naforit Ventures and are under the Duapa Hub.

The education formed part of a three-month business Incubation implemented by Duapa Werkspace, with support from SNV Ghana and European Union aspire to get more women, migrants, and businesses to turn attention to Environmentally sensitive business activities which did not compromise the well-being of the environment and ensured sustainability.

Experts from the Ghana Standards Authority, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of factories Inspectorate took the SMEs through the knowledge sessions.

Mr.Isaac Sai, an Officer from the Ghana Standards Authority who took them through standards, told them that applying required standards in their businesses was the sure way to achieving businesses certainty, growth, and expansion internationally.

He told them that standards in production inspired confidence in a product, quality, reliability, and product power and encouraged them to have their products standardized by the Authority.

Mr. Bernard Yaw Awortwe, a Programme Assistant with the Environmental Protection Agency told the SMEs that the Agency played an advisory role for startups and where to site a business and entreated them not to shy from engaging their service.

He said engaging the EPA in project siting was compliance, whereas it helped improve the client’s design.

Mr. Erasmus Ackon, the Executive Director of Duapa said over the past four years the business incubation programme had equipped emerging businesses with the technical ability to run successful businesses.

He said the Clinic to be done thrice during the incubation period would enable the incubates familiarize themselves with processes in terms of Registering a business, testing for standards together with other rich business principles to make them more sustaining.