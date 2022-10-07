Green Republic Project calls for politicization of galamsey fight

The Green Republic Project, a youth driven climate action initiative, has reiterated calls to depoliticise the fight against galamsey.

Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa, the Convener for Green Republic Project, who made the appeal, said “any politician who finds it convenient to use Galamsey as a tool to garner support is a nation wrecker… ”

He said this in an interview with the media on the side-lines of the maiden Ghana Environmental and Sanitation Awards (GESA) Awards held in Accra.

The Green Republic Project received two strategic awards, including the “Most Impactful Climate Change and Biodiversity Conservation Organization” award for its creative approach to helping preserve the environment through landscape restoration actions and advocacy.

Its Convener, Mr Osei-Darkwa, was also recognised for his untiring effort at helping green Ghana through strong advocacy for a National Tree Planting Day, which eventually caught the attention of Government and its subsequent implementation in June 2021.

Organized by the EduEnter Group Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the GESA 2022 celebrated individuals and organisations impacting Ghana’s environmental and sanitation ecosystem.

It brought together stakeholders from both government and private sectors, as well as the media, civil society, multi and bilateral organizations, among others.

Mr Osei-Darkwa bemoaned the destruction activities of galamsey, not only to the land but to the country’s forest.

He said, “tree remain humanity’s best ally as far as life is concerned and as such, every effort must be made to ensure that we plant and care for as many trees as we can in preserving life.”

“It is, therefore, very frustrating how some humans are recklessly ripping the belly of the earth through irresponsible and unsustainable ways for gold and endangering the entire nation for their parochial and selfish interest,” he added.

Mr Osei-Darkwa called on government to make galamsey an unattractive venture by instituting punitive measures, stressing that nobody had the right to illegality and impunity in destroying the environment to meet their selfish goals.

“Every Ghanaian must be concerned about this existential threat, which holds the potential of wiping Ghana off the map because waterbodies are being poisoned and forests depleting at lightning speed,” he advised.

He also urged the government to continue to engage and find creative ways to create employment opportunities for the teeming youth to help address the galamsey menace.

Mr Osei-Darkwa commended the EduEnter Group Ghana, organisers of the GESA 2022 Awards for recognising and honouring individuals and organisations working towards improving the environment and sanitation.

“This scheme needs encouragement and support in the coming years, and I call on corporate Ghana to support it,” he urged.

Other prominent personalities awarded on the night included the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong, and his company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and Mr Ernest Morgan Acquah, General Manager of Metropolitan Waste and Allied Services.