Green tech start-ups through to investment-pitch finals

The Green Energy Africa Summit (GEAS) has announced the finalists of the Energy Investment Village, a selection of the most compelling local clean-tech projects, who will have the chance to pitch to energy leaders holding potential investments worth more than $100 billion.

The Energy Investment Village is a partnership with the Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus (SBIC), an initiative of Freeport Saldanha, and advisory firm the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS).

The finalists were chosen from a field of entrepreneurs and start-ups and will have the chance to present to potential investors at a pitching event in October during the GEAS. In preparation for the event, the finalists will be invited to a focused training session to get them pitch perfect.

“The pitching event allows investors, entrepreneurs and start-ups to find one another,” says Freeport Saldanha CEO Kaashifah Beukes. “There are compelling, innovative and investment-ready clean energy initiatives out there, which can deliver attractive returns. So it’s a win-win for all industry players.”

The 10 Energy Investment Village finalists are:

HydroFuel Solutions

An SA-based renewable energy company developing commercially viable green hydrogen production projects via plasma waste gasification and electrolysis. www.hydrofuels.co.za

SeaH4

A start-up developing biofuels based on algae, as a carbon-free alternative to fossil fuels, initially by producing bioLNG as bunker fuel. www.seah4.co.za

Impact-free Water

A South African company that has designed and patented a wave-energy pump, to provide seawater for electricity-free desalination, mariculture and power production. www.impactfreewater.com

Keren Energy

One of South Africa’s first green hydrogen projects, a fully permitted project site in Vanrhynsdorp, Western Cape, using a 100KW photovoltaic solar system to produce green hydrogen. www.kerenenergy.com

SlideLuvre

A start-up that has developed unique, double-sided solar slats that generate energy even when shaded, using high-efficiency solar cells to boost morning and afternoon generation. www.slideluvre.com

Brayfoil Technologies

A company designing turbine blades that change shape to reduce loads, enabling larger, more efficient, more reliable and affordable devices that also last longer. www.brayfoil.com

PWK Waste Management and Recycling

A company providing efficient, cost-effective waste-management solutions, by collecting recyclable waste, including used oil from informal motor mechanics. www.facebook.com/pwkwaste/

Oceanergy

Developer of Kite Fuel Ship technology, a ship-based mobile wind power plant, to harvest wind energy on the open ocean, with integrated H2 conversion and storage. www.oceanergy.com

Atlanthia

A project using solar, wind and battery storage to supply electricity for hydrogen electrolysis, desalination, air separation and green ammonia processes.

Zimi Charge

An initiative using an app to connect people, their cars, and charging stations, with 100% renewable energy procured from energy trading partners. www.zimicharge.com

“Green Energy Africa Summit is all about connecting South Africa’s growing demand for innovative green energy with workable, bankable, local solutions,” said Paul Sinclair, GEAS Vice President, Energy. “The Energy Investment Village helps facilitate this, and ensures good, viable ideas are not left behind.”