Ghana Warns UN: Green Shift Risks Global Food Security

Ghana’s Maritime Authority Director-General, Dr. Navy Captain Kamal-Deen Ali (Rtd.), has urged the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to ensure climate mitigation efforts in global shipping do not exacerbate food insecurity, particularly in developing nations.

Speaking at the IMO’s 18th Working Group meeting in London, Ali emphasized that access to affordable food remains a fundamental human right even as the industry transitions to cleaner energy.

The IMO, a UN agency, aims to achieve net-zero emissions from ships by 2050 under its 2023 strategy. However, studies by the World Maritime University warn that proposed mid-term measures—such as carbon pricing or alternative fuels—could raise maritime logistics costs by up to 15%, disproportionately impacting food-import-dependent economies in Africa. Ghana, which relies on seaborne trade for over 90% of its goods, fears cascading price hikes for staples like fertilizers and machinery, further straining its economy.

“Addressing food security is a humanitarian imperative and the IMO’s responsibility,” Ali stated, citing findings that emission policies could erode livelihoods for millions of Africans. Ghana’s delegation called for detailed empirical assessments to preemptively mitigate risks, arguing that climate measures must align with national development priorities.

While supporting global decarbonization, Ali cautioned against policies that deepen economic vulnerabilities. “Ghana cannot endorse measures that derail our progress or increase import burdens,” he said, urging tailored solutions to balance environmental and developmental needs. The appeal underscores broader tensions between climate action and equitable growth as nations grapple with interconnected crises.