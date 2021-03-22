Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited has lauded government of Ghana for creating a conducive investment climate to attract foreign investors.

It also commended government for improving the internal security network in the country, making it safe to do business and thus, urged other multinational companies to invest in Ghana.

The Chinese Company has been operating in Ghana for the past 10 years and employed 2,000 Ghanaians and foreigners, and projected to recruit 40,000 workers, upon completion of its entire industrial sites in the next five years.

Mr Jian Gao, the Commercial Manager of the Company, told the media during a tour of its industrial parks at Shai Hills in the Dangme West District of the Greater Accra Region that, it had embraced the Government’s One-District, One-Factory programme to help create more jobs and engender economic growth.

Mr Gao stated that the Company had industrial parks and engaging in green farming, with a mission of building a green and harmonious common homeland.

He appealed to the EPA to speed up the risk and environmental safety processes to enable the company to complete its industrial projects.

Mr Gao asked companies looking for a place to set up factories and warehouses to come onboard since it had world-class facilities at its industrial parks to host them.

He was hopeful that the country’s stable democratic environment would attract more Foreign Direct Investment into the country to boost economic growth.

Mr Gao indicated that the Company was setting up a school at its industrial centre to teach Ghanaians Chinese language, in order to enhance communication and friendship.

It was also putting up a 1000-room accommodation for workers, especially those living far away from the company’s operational area to improve productivity.

The Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited was established on November 11 in 2011, with a vision of building a golden industrial parks in Ghana.