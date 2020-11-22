The Royal Ayieta family of Sandema, has said the news trending about Gregory Afoko’s demise is false.

The family said Gregory is in some form of good health and has in the past week even tested negative for Covid-19.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Robert Atong Asekabta, Spokesperson, Ayieta Family, said “This malevolent false news is without credibility.”

The statement said the hidden hands behind it were doing so to achieve a certain evil outcome.

It said the family would hold the authorities individually and collectively responsible if anything untoward happens to Gregory.

It said Gregory has been held unlawfully in BNI custody in solitary confinement for over a year.

“Unlawfully because he had been remanded into prison custody by a court but was removed by force from the Nsawam prison to BNI custody where access to him has been excessively restricted,” it said.

It said these developments make the family suspect that someone was hatching a sinister plan to harm their son.

“We are forced to call on the Builsa community and all those who genuinely believe in human rights to collectively save a soul who has been facing gross injustice at the hands of the state and its actors,” it added.