Gregory Afoko Released on Bail After Decade-Long Murder Trial Shrouded in Political Tensions

In a dramatic turn for one of Ghana’s most politically charged murder cases, the High Court has granted bail to Gregory Afoko, a key suspect in the 2015 acid killing of Adams Mahama, former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After nearly 10 years in custody, Afoko walked free this week under a GH¢500,000 bail bond, requiring two sureties—one of whom must own property vetted by the court. The decision marks a pivotal moment in a trial steeped in allegations of intra-party rivalry, delayed justice, and a fractured legal process.

Mahama’s brutal murder in May 2015 ignited a firestorm in Ghana’s political landscape. Prosecutors allege Afoko and accomplice Asabke Alangdi—already convicted and sentenced to death in 2023—ambushed Mahama outside his Bolgatanga home, dousing him with acid as he sat in his pickup truck. The attack left Mahama with third-degree burns covering 60% of his body; his wife, Hajia Zenabu Adams, also suffered injuries while attempting to rescue him. Before succumbing to his wounds en route to Accra for treatment, Mahama reportedly identified Afoko and Alangdi as his attackers, a claim that became the trial’s cornerstone.

The case’s roots trace back to bitter factionalism within the NPP. Court documents reveal that days before the murder, Mahama had allegedly mobilized thugs to disrupt a party meeting involving Gregory’s brother, Paul Afoko—then NPP National Chairman—and then-General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong. The two were seen as vocal opponents of now-President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 2016 presidential bid, and tensions over their perceived sidelining of Mahama reportedly fueled the violence. Prosecutors argue Gregory Afoko and Alangdi formed a vigilante group to retaliate, culminating in the fatal ambush.

Afoko’s release, however, underscores the trial’s tortuous journey. Since his 2015 arrest, his legal team has repeatedly petitioned for bail, citing delays in proceedings and the flight of Alangdi, who evaded capture for years before being extradited from Ivory Coast in 2019. Critics argue the decade-long timeline exposes systemic flaws in Ghana’s judiciary, particularly in high-stakes cases involving political figures. “Justice delayed risks becoming justice denied,” said human rights lawyer Kofi Abotsi. “This bail doesn’t absolve or condemn Afoko—it merely highlights a system struggling to balance due process with public demand for accountability.”

The case’s political undertones remain inescapable. Paul Afoko and Agyepong were suspended from the NPP in 2015 amid claims of sabotage against Akufo-Addo’s campaign, though both denied wrongdoing. Gregory’s prolonged detention fueled speculation of a targeted crackdown, with his supporters alleging bias in a trial intersecting with the party’s internal power struggles.

For Mahama’s family, the bail reopening old wounds. “We’ve waited nine years for closure,” a relative told The Chronicle, requesting anonymity. “Every delay feels like a betrayal.” Yet legal experts caution that bail, while controversial, is not exoneration. The court’s decision hinges on Afoko’s compliance with prior hearings and the state’s failure to expedite the trial—not newfound evidence of innocence.

As Afoko awaits the next phase of the trial, scheduled for October, questions linger about the broader implications. Will Alangdi’s conviction hasten accountability, or will Afoko’s release further polarize public trust in the legal process? With Ghana’s 2024 elections looming, the case remains a stark reminder of how deeply politics and justice can intertwine—and how fragile that balance remains.