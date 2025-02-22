Gregory Afoko’s Bail Sparks Claims of Political Mediation in Ghana’s Judiciary

The High Court’s decision to grant bail to Gregory Afoko, accused of conspiring in the 2015 murder of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Upper East Regional Chairman Adams Mahama, has reignited debates over political influence in Ghana’s legal system.

Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu labeled the decade-long prosecution of Afoko as “an injustice,” alleging former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s personal vendetta against Gregory’s brother, Paul Afoko—a former NPP National Chairman—tainted the case.

“The judiciary is suffering from political interference. Presidential meddling isn’t democracy,” Kpebu declared during a televised interview, reacting to the bail ruling. Gregory Afoko, arrested in 2015 alongside Asabke Alangdi—who was later convicted—for the acid attack that killed Mahama, had repeatedly been denied bail until Thursday. The court set bail at GH¢500,000, requiring two sureties, one of whom must own property.

The case’s roots trace back to bitter NPP internal strife. In May 2015, Paul Afoko and then-General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong faced a violent protest in Bolgatanga orchestrated by Mahama’s allies, reportedly angered by their opposition to Akufo-Addo’s presidential bid. Days later, prosecutors allege Gregory and Asabke ambushed Mahama at his home, dousing him with acid. Mahama died en route to Accra, reportedly naming his attackers before succumbing.

Critics like Kpebu argue the prosecution weaponized the tragedy to settle political scores. “This wasn’t about justice—it was about Akufo-Addo’s feud with Paul Afoko,” he asserted. The Afoko family has long denied involvement, claiming Gregory was framed.

Yet the case’s complexity is undeniable. Gregory led police to Asabke’s vacant home after his arrest, but Asabke fled, evading capture until 2019. The trial’s sluggish pace—marked by procedural delays and a 2022 retrial order by the Supreme Court—has drawn scrutiny. Legal analysts note the bail grant may reflect judicial acknowledgment of the case’s protracted nature rather than guilt or innocence.

Ghana’s judiciary has faced mounting criticism over perceptions of executive influence, particularly during Akufo-Addo’s tenure. A 2023 Afrobarometer survey found 54% of Ghanaians believe judges “often” or “always” bend to political pressure. The Afoko case, with its mix of familial political rivalries and gruesome crime, epitomizes these tensions.

As Gregory Afoko awaits trial, the bail decision offers temporary relief to his supporters but leaves unresolved questions about accountability and judicial independence. For Mahama’s family and the NPP, it’s a painful reminder of a decade-old wound still raw in Ghana’s fractious political landscape.