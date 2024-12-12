GRIDCo and ECG Announce Limited Load Management Due to WAPCo Shutdown

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have jointly informed the public that some thermal power plants in Tema have been temporarily shut down following an operational disruption at the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited’s (WAPCo) Tema Regulatory & Metering Station.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 12, GRIDCo and ECG explained that the shutdown at WAPCo’s facility was triggered by operational upsets when an unexpected volume of liquids and debris was received at WAPCo’s Lagos Beach Compressor Station. This has led to a shortfall in power supply, necessitating limited load management in certain areas across the country.

WAPCo’s statement confirmed that the shutdown was temporary, and both GRIDCo and ECG expressed optimism that the issue will be resolved shortly. They assured the public that once gas supply resumes, power supply will be restored to all affected customers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of our customers as we work to resolve the situation,” the joint statement concluded.