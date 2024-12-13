GRIDCo and ECG Announce Resumption of Gas Supply to Thermal Power Plants in Tema

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have confirmed the resumption of gas supply from the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO) to thermal power plants in Tema. This announcement was made in a joint press release dated December 13.

According to the release, all thermal power plants that were previously shut down have now resumed operations, and power supply has been fully restored to all affected customers.

Both GRIDCo and ECG assured consumers of a continued and reliable power supply moving forward. “With the return to normalcy, GRIDCo and ECG wish to assure that we will continue our collaborative efforts to ensure continued reliable supply,” the statement said.

The disruption in supply occurred after WAPCO announced the shutdown of its Tema Regulatory & Metering Station on December 12 due to operational challenges. WAPCO had explained that it was in the process of cleaning and inspecting the 56-kilometer section of the 30-inch onshore pipeline running between Itoki and Badagry in Nigeria. During the cleaning exercise, a larger-than-expected volume of liquids and debris was collected at the Lagos Beach Compressor Station.