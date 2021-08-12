GRIDCo appoints Ebenezer Essienyi as new Chief Executive

The Board of Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has confirmed Mr Ebenezer Essienyi as Chief Executive of the company, following his nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr Essienyi, who is a member of the Senior Management team of GRIDCo, succeeds Jonathan Amoako-Baah, whose successful tenure as Chief Executive ended in July.

Before his appointment, Essienyi was the Director of Technical Services of GRIDCo.

He has over 24 years’ experience in the public sector in diverse areas such as Engineering, Planning, Design and Project Management.

He joined Ghana Grid Company in 2008 from Volta River Authority (VRA), where he worked for twelve years.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) and a product of Mfantsipim School.