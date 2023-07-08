GRIDCO attributes widespread power outage to gas supply shortage

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCO) has announced that there is currently a shortage of gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAPCo), resulting in a supply gap of 650MW during peak hours.

As a result, several areas in the country are experiencing power outages. GRIDCo has assured the public that efforts are underway to restore gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, and as the situation improves, power will be restored to affected customers.

In a statement, GRIDCo, the operator of the National Interconnected Transmission System, expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the deficit in thermal power generation due to limited gas supply.

The power outage coincides with the recent threat by Independent Power Producers (IPP) to disconnect from the power grid due to significant debts owed to them by the government.

However, the government managed to persuade the IPPs to reconsider their decision.