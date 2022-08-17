GRIDCo donates to Rising Star Orphanage

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has commissioned a 7,000-liter water reservoir for the Rising Star Orphanage at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

The donation which was done by GRIDCo 2021/2022 National Service Personnel with support from GRIDCo forms part of the company’s annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Other items donated included assorted drinks, bags of rice, brooms, pump, toiletries, packs of bottled water, boxes of biscuits, and boxes of indomie among others.

Mr. Gorge Apperkon, Secretary of the Orphanage described the gestures as kind and timely as it has resolved a huge challenge facing the Orphanage for some time now.

He said the lack of water compelled workers to move out to the surrounding environs to fetch some.

“I will say this donation has been timely, if not prophetic because we have to go out and fetch water because our pump got spoiled and it was expensive, we couldn’t just afford it,” Mr. Apperkon said.

He said the Orphanage started in the year 1982 with seven children but was officially registered at the Registrar General Department in 2009.

Mr. Apperkon mentioned that the number of children had increased to over 50 of which some were picked from the streets, whiles others were brought in by the Social Welfare Department and other Agencies.