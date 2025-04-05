GRIDCo Restores Power Nationwide After Major Transmission Failure

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) fully restored electricity supply across affected regions late Thursday following a cascading system failure that triggered widespread outages.

The disruption, which began at 8:09 p.m. on April 3, 2025, left parts of Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, and northern Ghana without power for nearly three hours.

Initial investigations traced the outage to a fault on the Tafo-Nkawkaw transmission line, which tripped and caused neighboring lines to overload. The collapse severed critical generation capacity, plunging multiple regions into darkness. GRIDCo’s System Control Centre (SCC) swiftly initiated emergency protocols, isolating the fault and prioritizing grid stabilization.

“Our engineers worked tirelessly to restore transmission infrastructure and reconnect affected areas,” the state-owned utility said in a statement. Power was gradually reinstated, with full recovery achieved by 10:57 p.m. The company acknowledged the disruption’s impact on households and businesses, apologizing for the “inconvenience caused” and commending public patience during repairs.

While GRIDCo attributed the incident to an isolated technical fault, the outage revives longstanding concerns over Ghana’s aging grid infrastructure. The country has grappled with intermittent power crises for decades, notably the 2012–2016 “dumsor” era marked by prolonged blackouts. Recent investments in grid expansion and renewable energy integration have improved reliability, but experts argue aging transmission lines and rising demand leave the system vulnerable to cascading failures.

Thursday’s incident highlights the delicate balance between infrastructure maintenance and rapid urbanization. With Ghana’s electricity consumption projected to grow 10% annually, analysts stress that preemptive upgrades and smart grid technologies will be essential to avert future crises. For now, GRIDCo’s prompt response underscores progress in crisis management—even as the nation eyes longer-term solutions to keep the lights on.