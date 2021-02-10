The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) is installing a 66MVA transformer at its Anwomaso Sub-station to boost power supply in Kumasi and its surrounding areas.

Mr Vincent Boakye, the Director of Northern Network Services at GRIDCO, said the installation, expected to be completed by the end of this month, would complement the generating capacity of the four existing transformers at Ahodwo.

Speaking to journalists after a tour of the Anwomaso Sub-station in the Oforikrom Municipality, Mr Boakye said electricity consumption had increased in Kumasi, necessitating the construction of transmission lines with bigger capacities.

He said Kumasi was a big load centre, responsible for transmitting power to the northern parts of the country, hence the need for a new transformer to bring great relief to the lines in the area, which were always congested.

Mr Boakye said GRIDCO had also received a grant of 9.7 million Euros from the European Union to upgrade power generation in Kumasi.