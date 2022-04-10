GRIDCo To Cut Power To Some Parts of Accra

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced that parts of Accra will experience power outages due to the reconstruction of power transmission lines along the Achimota substation through Avenor to Mallam substation.

The work involves removing two 161Kv transmission lines on Saturday, April 9, 2022 to Thursday, June 30, 2022.

“The outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line. This important exercise is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs,” GRIDCo said in a statement.

The statement added that “The outage will affect customers served by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) distribution systems crossing these transmission lines (between the Achimota Substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor in Accra) during the day, for the stated period.”