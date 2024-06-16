Grim Sickers Unleashes “Survivor Series” with Grime Icons

Grim Sickers joins forces with Grime heavyweights Raider, So Large, and Scorcher in the explosive release of “Survivor Series”.

Produced by rising star Joely, the track marks Grim Sickers’ triumphant return to his signature Grime roots after exploring emo-rap influences.

Known for his raw energy and distinctive style, Grim Sickers has been a prominent figure in UK Grime for over 15 years. Tracks like “Kane” and “Open The Till” have solidified his legacy, while his presence on platforms like TikTok continues to expand his fanbase globally.

“Survivor Series” arrives amidst Grime’s resurgence, blending classic sound with modern appeal, promising to resonate with both new listeners and longtime Grime aficionados alike.