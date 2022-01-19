GRNMA and NMC sign MOU for license renewal

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in Accra to ensure the timely renewal of license for registered nurses and midwives.

The Association (GRNMA) will also pay the license renewal fees of members.

Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of the GRNMA, who signed the MOU for the Association, said the collaboration would ensure that members of GRNMA were duly licensed to practice by 1st January of every year.

The Registrar of the NMC, Mr. Felix Nyante, also signed the agreement for the Council, and assured the GRNMA of its commitment to see to it that the collaboration led ultimately to having professionals in good standing with the Regulatory body to practice without any hindrance.

The National Council of the GRNMA took the decision to pay the license renewal fees of members at its third quarter meeting held in September, 2021.

Members of the Association have praised leadership for the good initiative to ensure that every member practices with a valid license for the entire year.

The MOU is expected to protect members of the Association from legalities related to practicing with expired licenses.