GRNMA Celebrates 65 Years of Dedicated Service, Launches Maiden Journal

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) today marked its 65th anniversary with a grand celebration held in Accra. The momentous occasion also witnessed the official launch of the Association’s first-ever journal, aptly named GRNMA’s Journal.

The anniversary celebration, themed “Leading With Vision: 65 Years of Resilience, Innovation And Professionalism,” brought together nurses, midwives, healthcare professionals, dignitaries, and stakeholders from across the country to reflect on the association’s rich history and chart a course for the future.

In a welcome address, the esteemed President of GRNMA, Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, reflected on the association’s achievements and challenges. She highlighted the importance of leadership, gender equity, and collective bargaining in advancing the interests of nurses and midwives.

Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo emphasized the need for proper medical insurance coverage for health professionals, citing the difficulties faced by nurses and midwives in accessing quality healthcare. She also called for increased budget allocation for the health sector and improved infrastructure.

The president expressed gratitude to members, stakeholders, and partners for their support over the years. She assured members that the association would continue to represent their interests and work towards addressing their concerns.

Minister Commends Nurses and Midwives at GRNMA 65th Anniversary

In a speech delivered on his behalf, the special Guest of Honour, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister for Health, commended the GRNMA for its enduring dedication to the health and well-being of Ghanaians.He emphasized their crucial role as the backbone of Ghana’s healthcare system and reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting their professional growth and welfare.

The Minister acknowledged the GRNMA’s 65 years of leadership, resilience, innovation, and professionalism, aligning with the anniversary’s theme. He highlighted the association’s consistent advocacy for improved working conditions and the recognition of nurses and midwives as vital

pillars of Ghana’s healthcare.

A significant portion of the speech focused on the exemplary role nurses and midwives played during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister Akandoh praised their bravery, compassion, and tireless efforts on the front lines, acknowledging their contribution to saving lives and providing comfort during challenging times.

Looking ahead, the Minister referenced the upcoming WHO State of the World’s Nursing 2025 report, where Ghana actively contributed data on workforce trends and policy advancements. He stated that the report’s findings will guide national policies to strengthen the nursing and midwifery workforce.

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament ((MP) for Juaboso in the Juebeso District in the Western North Region, outlined the Ministry of Health’s strategic plan for

2024-2028, developed in collaboration with nursing and midwifery stakeholders. This plan focuses on key areas such as job creation, education (including transitioning all nursing and midwifery training schools to BSc awarding institutions), service delivery, data governance, research and innovation, and partnerships. He encouraged all stakeholders to familiarize themselves with this blueprint.

Addressing workforce challenges, the Minister announced the government’s exploration of international working opportunities for unemployed nurses, aiming to reduce unemployment and provide invaluable international experience. He emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring that the voices of nurses and midwives are heard and their concerns addressed.

In closing, Minister Akandoh urged greater

collaboration between the government, healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders, highlighting that healthcare is a shared responsibility requiring teamwork and cooperation. He expressed deep appreciation for the GRNMA’s resilience and commitment over the past 65 years and conveyed confidence in their continued ability to provide quality healthcare for all Ghanaians.

In a keynote address delivered by the distinguished Prof. Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS). Prof. Aziato lauded the GRNMA for its visionary leadership and its significant contributions to healthcare in Ghana. She emphasized the importance of continuous innovation and professional development in the nursing and midwifery professions to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the population. Her address resonated with the audience, inspiring them to embrace new knowledge and approaches in their practice.

A highlight of the event was the official launch of the GRNMA’s Journal. This landmark publication aims to serve as a platform for Ghanaian nurses and midwives to disseminate their research findings, share best practices, and contribute to the advancement of nursing and midwifery knowledge both locally and internationally.

Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo expressed her excitement about this new venture, stating that the journal will be an invaluable resource for professional development and evidence-based practice within the association.

The 65th Anniversary celebration was marked by vibrant cultural performances, recognition of long-serving members of the association, and goodwill messages from various partner organizations. The launch of the GRNMA’s Journal was met with enthusiastic applause, signifying a new chapter in the association’s commitment to

professional excellence and knowledge sharing.

The GRNMA, since its inception, has been instrumental in advocating for the welfare of its members, setting professional standards, and contributing significantly to the improvement of healthcare delivery in Ghana. This 65th Anniversary celebration and the launch of its maiden journal serve as a testament to its enduring legacy and its continued commitment to leading with vision in the years to come.

By Kingsley Asiedu