GRNMA Encouraged to Integrate Leadership and Research for Enhanced Care Quality

Nurses and midwives have been urged to embrace leadership roles, recognise the power of documentation, and engage in research to ensure high-quality care to patients and an improved healthcare system.

Dr Alphonse Makafui Dzakpasu, Medical Superintendent, Ketu South Municipal Hospital, Aflao, who made the call said integrating leadership, documentation and research was the surest way to create a healthcare environment “that is innovative, efficient, and responsive to the needs of our patients.”

He was speaking at a ceremony at Aflao to induct into office, new executives of the Ketu South branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).

He referred to leadership in healthcare as making critical decisions under pressure and constantly seeking ways to improve care delivery; documentation as providing a comprehensive record of the patient’s medical history, treatment plans, and outcomes and, research as fostering a culture of inquiry and critical thinking.

He said, “all three come together to build a robust and responsive healthcare system that meets the needs of our communities.

“As nurses and midwives, you are often the first point of contact for patients. Your leadership at the bedside, in clinics, and within the community significantly influences patient outcomes and the overall efficiency of our health services.

“Accurate and thorough documentation ensures continuity of care, supports clinical decision-making, and enhances patient safety. Moreover, documentation serves as a valuable tool for legal protection and compliance. It provides evidence of the care provided and can defend against potential legal claims. I say this because it saved me from a legal issue at a point in my career.

“Research is the engine that drives innovation and improvement in healthcare. It is through research that we can develop new treatments, refine existing practices, and ensure that our care is based on the best available evidence.

“To improve work performance and patient outcomes, it is imperative that we integrate leadership, documentation, and research into our daily practices,” he added.

Mr David Yao Agbokpe, Ketu South Municipal Director of Health Services thanked the outgone executive committee for their dedicated service, which played a significant role in improving healthcare delivery in the communities and congratulated the new executives, confident that they possessed the required skills, experience, and dedication to lead the Association for the next four years.

He urged the new leadership to collaborate with healthcare professionals and staff of other disciplines, administration, and the government for effective and quality service provision towards achieving universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Mr Agbokpe assured of the Directorate’s commitment to support nurses and midwives “who form the backbone of healthcare system” and encouraged the executives to prioritise member engagement, professional development, quality patient care and public health initiatives to ultimately “build a stronger and more resilient healthcare system that serves the needs of our community effectively.”

Mr Samuel Kwaku Numana, the re-elected District Chairman, Ketu South GRNMA was filled with immense pride for the collective achievements of the Association, which highlight, was presenting a District Best Nurse in the person of Mr Divine Kporha who went on to win the national Best Nurse award in 2023 saying, it was testament to their dedication, excellence and teamwork with support from stakeholders.

He mentioned that additionally, “we have upheld the tradition of celebrating International Nurses Day every year to honour the hard work and dedication of nurses, retired nurses, midwives and other key stakeholders in our municipality.”

He promised, they would continue to strive for excellence, advocate for the welfare of members and to deliver the highest quality of care to their communities.

Three members of the Association, who were impacted by the recent floods were awarded a cheque of GH¢6,000.00 each, the presentation of citations to outgone executives for their dedicated service.