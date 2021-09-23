GRNMA has lifted our heavy financial burden – Family

The Adajnua-Yamga family in Bolgatanga has expressed gratitude to the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) for assisting Mr Thomas Ayinsugba Ayamga, with a cheque of GH¢50,000.00 to settle his hospital expenses.

Mr Ayamga, who is a member of the GRNMA in good standing, and staff of the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, had been ill for several years.

“We are short of words to express our appreciation to the GRNMA as a family for the support it has given to Thomas. In fact, the Association has lifted our heavy burden. We appreciate your gesture, and want to thank the entire leadership of the Association for this support.”

Madam Ayamga, the elder sister of Mr Ayamga who spoke on behalf of the family, said this after the family received the cheque, on behalf of Mr Ayamga at a brief ceremony at the Regional Hospital.

Mr Thomas Lambon, who presented the cheque on behalf of Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of the GRNMA, said leadership of the Association at the national level released a total of GH¢125,000.00 to support seven sick members of the Association across the Region.

He disclosed that apart from Mr Ayamga, two other members of the GRNMA with different health conditions in the Hospital would each receive GH¢25,000.00 and GH¢10,000 respectively to support them settle their bills.

He said the Association supported its sick members through the Health Fund with minimum amount of GH¢5,000.00 and maximum amount of GH¢50,000.00 depending on the health condition they suffered.

Mr Lambon said members with various health conditions that were beyond the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), could apply for support from the Health Fund to assist them settle their bills.

He said the GRNMA paid critical attention to every member’s welfare, and had over the years supported members financially across the country.

The Chairman noted that the GRNMA was a well-structured and formidable organisation, saying “Let’s all stand by the GRNMA, which is the larger group. In GRNMA, one person’s problem is for all”.

He reiterated that the GRNMA was the legal and official mouthpiece for nurses and midwives with the power to negotiate for better working conditions for members across the country.

Mr Lambon said nurses and midwives formed an integral part of the health sector, “About 68 per cent of workers in the health sector are nurses and midwives. So, leadership of the GRNMA is concerned about the health of our members”.

He emphasized that the GRNMA was not in competition with any union, saying if all nurses and midwives joined the GRNMA, and stayed united as a union, the Association would have the strength to negotiate with the employer.

Mr Justice Dadson, the Head of Finance at the Regional Hospital, thanked leadership of the GRNMA on behalf of management of the Hospital for the support rendered to their staff.

He said the gesture attested to the fact that “We don’t work in isolation. Others work behind the scenes to support us. Not all Associations support their members, so on behalf of management, I thank the Association for this support to our staff”.