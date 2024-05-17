GRNMA launches 2024 International Nurses Day

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that nurses and midwives plays significant role in the healthcare delivery for humanity across the country.

He said government has addressed numerous health challenges particularly the covid 19 pandemic when nurses were at the front lines and describe their services as phenomenon.

Nurses he said, are the first

line of assistance in the healthcare value chain in the hospitals across the country.

Dr. Mahamudu was speaking at the launch of the 2024 International Nurses Day under the theme “Our Nurses and Midwives, Our Future: The Economic Power of Care” organized by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in Accra.

Speakers at the launch includes Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalinda Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and light Ministries, Prof. Stella Appiah, Associate Prof. Nursing Administration of Valley View University, Mrs. Perpetual Ofori- Ampofo, President of GRNMA among others.

He described nurses as skilled health professionals providing basic health care for the citizenry challenging government to committed to the health needs of the people and commended healthcare providers for their unwavering support to the health sector.

Touching on initiatives and programmes rolled out by government, he mentioned 1 constituency 1 ambulance to support hospital, medical drones flying medicines to health facilities, digitalization and networking hospitals for administrative and data purposes adding that three hundred hospitals across the country have been digitalized.

“Car import duty waivers for nurses will be brought back to facilitate the works of nurses as outstanding allowances will be duly paid” he said.

For her part, the President of GRNMA, “Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo urged government to review the salaries and incentives as well as condition of services of health workers to enhance the lives of nurses and allied bodies.

She again called on government to engage GRNMA about strategies to put in place to curb the rising migration of nurses to abroad to seek greener pastures.

By Ben Laryeah