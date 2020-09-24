Striking members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) at the Akatsi District Hospital resumed work on Thursday following the suspension of the strike action.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Hospital Thursday saw some the nurses at post busily performing their duties.

Dr Kofi Karikari Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital in an interaction with the GNA, expressed optimism that the government would heed to the concerns of the health workers.

Mr Mawuli Asimenu, the Administrator of the Hospital, appealed to relatives of patients on admission to exercise patience while they work to ensure things return to normal.

Madam Nancy Adogla, the in-charge of nurses at the hospital, explained that she has to ensure all the striking members got back to their duty schedules.

The GNA also observed that the various sections at the hospital such as the Out-Patient-Department (OPD), maternity, theatre, emergency, and other wards, were functioning as usual but without the normal patient traffic.

About 70 patients have visited the facility at the time the GNA visited the hospital.

They expressed excitement about the presence of the nurses.