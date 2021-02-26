

Mr Moses Anyigba, Volta Regional Chairman, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), has said 50 members of the Association have been infected with the coronavirus disease in the Region.



“The preliminary information that I have received from all the Districts and Municipalities, we have more than 50 nurses and midwives and unfortunately we just lost one member from Ketu South Municipal Hospital.”

Mr Anyigba in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Hohoe disclosed that the pandemic was having a great toll on members of the Association, adding that, “our members are getting exposed”.

“The fact that over 50 members in the Region is infected with COVID-19 tells you that the system is being over stretched because it is only such situations that you see health workers getting exposed.”

The Chairman speaking on the COVID-19 vaccines said frontline healthcare workers were one of the targets for the vaccination, adding that, since GRNMA members were at the frontline and constantly being exposed, his fervent encouragement was for members to get themselves vaccinated and get protected.

He revealed that the Association would launch a campaign on Friday, February 26 to encourage nurses and midwives to participate in the vaccination process.

The Government of Ghana took delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses of COVID-19 vaccines and set to deploy the doses to health facilities and designated centres from March 2 for vaccination.