GRNMA supports medical bills of a member at Tumu

Mr Abraham Kiibodaana, staff at the Tumu Municipal Hospital in the Sissala East Municipality, has received a cheque of GHȻ10,000.00 from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) to support the payment of his medical bills.

Mr Kiibodaana was involved in a motor accident on the 14th of August 2022 and sustained a fracture of both the right ulnar and radius.

He was referred to the Orthopedic Hospital at Bolgatanta where he underwent an open reduction and internal fixation on the 17th of August 2022.

Mr Francis Bentor, the Chairman of the Sissala East Municipal branch of GRNMA, said Mr Kiibodaana was the 6th member of the association in the municipality to receive such support from the Association’s Health Fund for members, bringing the total amount disbursed to GHȻ52,000.00

Mr Bentor explained that the health/disaster fund constituted six per cent of members’ monthly dues set aside to cater for conditions that were not covered by the National Health Insurance Authority and disaster situations like fire and flood.

He indicated that the Sissala East Municipality branch of the Association had received a brand new Bajal 125 motorbike from the national secretariat as part of the Association’s One District One Motorbike policy.

Mr Bentor stated that the motorbike was to facilitate the movement of the executives of the Association in the execution of activities in the Municipality.

He commended the National Executives of the GRNMA for supporting them with the motorbike and for the annual free PIN and AIN renewals, which he said had “lessened the untold hardship it brought to us and saved our respective Budget

Management Centers from legal battles.”

He encouraged all Nurses and Midwives to develop an interest in the Association’s activities and to give formal reports to the local executives in ill health or any disaster situation as early as possible.

Madam Anbazu Pride, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the Tumu Municipal Hospital, who handed over the cheque to Mr Kiibodaana, was grateful to the Association for always being there for its members in times of need.

Mr Kiibodaana, who could not hide his joy, said he would forever be grateful to the Association from the Municipal level through to the National level, and prayed for the Association to grow from strength to strength.

The Upper West Regional 1st Vice Chairman, Mr Bapegne Joseph, the Sissala East Municipal first Vice Chairman, Mr Seidu Kamara, and Mr Sulemani Sumani witnessed the donation.