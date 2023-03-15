GRO Oilfields Alliance donates to Sekondi special school

The GRO Oilfields Alliance Limited has presented two 43-inch television sets to the Twin-City Special School at Sofokrom, near Essipong in Sekondi.

The company also gave the special children some confectioneries.

The General Manager of GRO Oilfields Alliance Ghana Limited, Mr Akpene Sunu told the Ghana News Agency that the gesture was motivated by a former staff of the company, who had love for special children.

“The late Aran Chada interest and compassion was assisting special children at the school but unfortunately, we have lost him to death.”

Mr Sunu lauded Management and staff of the school for the tender love, care, and compassion they continued to shower on the special children and prayed for strength in carrying out their duties.

The Headmistress of the Twin-City Special School, Mrs. Cresentia Efua Bilson Sai, expressed gratitude to Management of GRO Oilfields Alliance Ghana Limited for responding to the needs of the special children.

According to her, though there are about 28 Special Schools across the country, the preferred choice was the school, which has a population close to 200 with children from the Western Region and beyond.

Mrs. Bilson Sai said boarding and lodging facilities were a challenge in the face of the increasing population.

“We have only one-storey building, which serves as a boarding facility with girls occupying the top and the boys on the ground floor.”

She added that the infirmary without any health officer in the school needed refurbishment as children were sent to nearby health facility when they were indisposed.

According to the headmistress, the special children are trained in vocations such as bead making, pillow and door mats making.

Mrs. Bilson-Sai disclosed that the children, who are smart, continued their vocation at the Catholic Vocational Special School at Fijai near Takoradi while others with seizure, cerebral palsy and autism, remained in the school.