GROHE X Summit 2023 tackles questions around the future of water

When we use water, we tend to forget about the existential value it has – and that it is not an infinite source that we can take for granted. That is why GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, will dedicate its GROHE X Summit “Caring for Water” from March 7th-9th 2023 to the element we cannot live without: water.

Societies all over the world are facing numerous challenges that require knowledge-sharing, new ideas and innovative approaches combined with a large dose of pragmatism. During the GROHE X Summit, the brand will highlight the relevance and value of water by bringing the industry together to demonstrate that it needs an entire ecosystem to make change happen.

“We will look at water in the context of the key trends that shape our industry and the future of living: urbanization, sustainability, as well as health and wellbeing. We will ask ourselves, what does the future of living look like in a world that seems to spin faster than ever before? How can we contribute to more sustainable buildings? And, finally, what potential does water have as a new mindfulness experience,” says Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA.

The GROHE X Summit invites participants to join the discussion in various formats. From practice-oriented masterclasses, thought-provoking panel discussions, to inspiring keynotes and fact snacks, the GROHE X digital experience hub caters to the diverse needs of the entire ecosystem the brand is looking to engage. The program will be complemented by showcases of new GROHE products and technologies, providing customers with the best possible support to grow their businesses in a sustainable tomorrow.

GROHE is pleased to announce the following selection of confirmed speakers and guests:

• Elina Hiltunen, The Futures Agency, will demonstrate how we can form scenarios that show us possible futures and suggest potential development pathways.

• Børge Ousland, Norwegian adventurer and polar explorer, will share with us how he observes climate change and its effects during his expeditions.

• Beth Healey, Researcher for the European Space Agency, will present her findings on humanity’s dependence on water.

• Thomas Rau, founder of Turntoo and RAU architects; Anne-Vera Deinhammer, Director for Circular Cities & Regions, Circular Economy Forum Austria; and Gerhard Sturm, Leader Commercial Development, LIXIL EMENA, will discuss how we need to build for a sustainable tomorrow.

• Tina Norden, Principal, Conran and Partners; Rhael “LionHeart” Cape, Spoken Word Artist; Dr. Alan Dilani, Founder, International Academy for Design and Health; and Karl Lennon, Leader Projects Channel A&D, LIXIL EMENA, will look at the healing power of architecture.

Register now to secure your spot at this year’s GROHE X Summit “Caring for Water”, and get first-hand insights into how GROHE is looking to tackle future challenges around the element that is nothing less than existential.