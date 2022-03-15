Groom Crashes To Death On Way To His Wedding

A bridegroom by name Mohammed Zakariah Babanjida lost his life in an accident that happened on Sunday, March 13, 2022, while attending his wedding ceremony.

What was supposed to be the happiest day in life for a couple turned out to be the saddest moment in their life as the groom died after been involved in a ghastly accident in a town called Fumesua on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The number of accidents recorded on our roads last week and even yesterday March 13, 2022, precisely the Accra Kumasi highway was very alarming.

ASP Francis Mmireku, the Ejisu divisional MTTD commander gave an in-depth police account about the incident in an interview with 3news.

“The accident involves a Ford estate which was coming from Dwabeng Bonfa direction to Kumasi. When they got to Fumesua the driver was over-Speeding so he lost control of the steering wheel, then in the process hit a nearby covert and landed into a ditch.

He again said the accident victims were rushed to Tech hospital but the driver who is said to be groom died on arrival.

“They were 5 in the vehicle, they all got injured but the driver was seriously injured and they were all rushed to Tech hospital but the driver died shortly on arrival. Three of the them are currently at Tech hospital and one has been referred to Okonfo Anokye teaching hospital.

“My advice to the drivers is to be very cautious when driver, they must go by the traffic regulatory measures when driving.” He advised.

The deceased has been buried according to his Islamic religious rites.

By: Isaac Donkor (Distinguished) student of the Ghana institute of journalism.