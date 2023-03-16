Ground break for the construction of astroturf in Bosome Freho

A ground-breaking ceremony has been held at Asiwa in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region for the construction of an astroturf to facilitate sports development in the district.

The multi-purpose sports facility funded by Ghana Gas Company Limited and being constructed by Best Blitz Engineering Solutions would be completed in six months.

Mr. Antwi Boasiako, a Representative of Ghana Gas Company Limited said sports promotion had been one of the key strategies for youth development by the current administration.

He said the Asiwa project was part of numerous Astroturf projects being constructed in the Ashanti Region in line with the President’s vision to enhance access to modern sporting facilities at the local level across the country.

He was hopeful that the project when completed would help unearth talents in the district for the collective good of sports in general.

Mr. Akwasi Darko Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) commended the company for the laudable initiative which he said would help bring to the fore talents in the hinterlands.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was committed to youth development and assured the people that efforts were being made to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

Nana Agyei Brempong Agyei III, the Chief of Asiwa said the facility would not only unearth talents but also enable the youth to engage in meaningful activities during their leisure time rather than unproductive ventures.