Ground works completed in Cape Coast to welcome Kamala Harris

Ground works have been completed to welcome US Vice-President Kamala Harris on her historic visit to Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital.

Harris arrived in Ghana on Sunday, the latest in a series of visits by senior US officials, to begin her week-long three-nation Africa tour, beginning from Ghana, then to Tanzania and Zambia.

This is to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Africa, while advancing efforts on security and economic prosperity.

School children, dancers, drummers and residents, aside prominent state officials, will welcome her to the ancient city.

As custom demands, Harris will pay a courtesy call on Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, and deliver a speech to an audience of young people, which would touch on slavery and the African Diaspora, among other things.

She and her team will visit the Cape Coast Castle, the European-built fortress that served as a slave trading post.

The Ghana News Agency, upon a visit to the Oguaamanhen’s Palace (Emintsemadzi), which is the US Veep’s first point of call, saw the stage set, the red carpet laid, with the Ghana and US flags hoisted.

Mr Ruben Maxwell-Bannerman, the Registrar at the Oguaa Traditional Council, said: “Her Eminence Kamala Harris, the Vice-President of the United States of America, is warmly welcome.”

Security arrangements are on point at the coastal stretch through Bakaano, Metro Police Station, Victoria Park to the Emintsemadzi Palace.

At the Cape Coast Castle, the ambience speaks for itself, showing its readiness for the visit, though officials were not immediately available to evaluate the extent of preparedness.

The GNA observed that some children had already positioned at the forecourt of the Castle, describing themselves as the “USA Boys Soccer Club” asking for sponsorship to enhance activities of the club.

New hand-washing facilities had also been installed at the main entrance.