Groundbreaking Launch of OceanX and OceanQuest “Around Africa Expedition” to Advance Ocean Science

Today marks the launch of the “Around Africa Expedition”, a pioneering four-month expedition spearheaded by OceanX in collaboration with OceanQuest. The expedition, aboard the state-of-the-art research and media vessel, OceanXplorer, is set to push the boundaries of ocean exploration and scientific research along Africa’s coastline.

Exploring Africa’s Oceans

The OceanX and OceanQuest “Around Africa Expedition” will embark on a journey to explore the vast, understudied oceans surrounding the African continent. Through cutting-edge research, the expedition will shed light on critical ocean ecosystems, contributing to the understanding of biodiversity, and conservation opportunities essential for sustainable development and local livelihoods.

By leveraging innovative methodologies and technologies, the Expedition aims to provide invaluable insights and guide data-driven decisions to support conservation policy, sustainable resource management, local capacity building and training, and marine protected area planning. “Fostering innovation and creating a lasting knowledge base ensures that this expedition drives meaningful impact,” explained Vincent Pieribone, co-CEO and Chief Science Officer of OceanX. “This collaboration underscores our collective determination to explore, understand, and conserve the marine environment through bold science and a spirit of partnership,” he added.

An Expedition of Global Importance

The OceanX and OceanQuest ‘Around Africa Expedition’ is an endorsed action programme of the United Nations Ocean Decade framework (2021-2030) for its contributions to capacity building and scientific understanding of the ocean. The expedition will traverse destinations such as Gran Canaria, Canary Islands; Mindelo, Cape Verde; Moroni, Comoros; Walters Shoal, Madagascar; Walvis Bay, Namibia; Agulhas Plateau and Cape Town, South Africa; to focus on:

Deep-Sea Ecosystem and Seamount Exploration: Mapping unknown regions of the ocean floor, studying seamount ecosystems, and documenting biodiversity hotspots in areas such as the Agulhas Plateau and Madagascar Ridge.

Ocean Biodiversity: Generating comprehensive datasets on ocean biodiversity patterns, bacterioplankton diversity, and aerosols.

Both are key elements of the ocean environment which support ocean health and biodiversity.

“OceanQuest’s collaboration with OceanX underscores the power of partnerships in advancing ocean science and discovery” said Dr. Martin Visbeck, CEO, OceanQuest, “By working with local partners, such as KAUST and several African and international science networks we are connecting regional expertise to ensure that the knowledge and benefits generated by this expedition create lasting impacts, both for the people who depend on these waters and for the global community committed to sustainable deep ocean stewardship.”

Capacity Building and Education

A cornerstone of the Around Africa Expedition is its commitment to fostering the next generation of ocean professionals. Through collaboration with the Partnership for Observation of the Global Ocean (POGO) and other organizations, the expedition will provide hands-on training for early-career ocean professionals (ECOPs) and engage students through dynamic educational outreach programs. Initiatives include:

At-sea training programs for ECOPs with practical experience in oceanography, eDNA analysis, and science communication.

Local intensive workshops focused on eDNA and data analysis

OceanXplorer tours for local students and educators during port calls.

Interactive programming for young people, inspiring the next wave of marine scientists and conservationists.

A Catalyst for Change

The Around Africa Expedition’s legacy extends beyond its immediate scientific objectives. By fostering international collaboration and advancing ocean research and data collection across Africa, this expedition lays the groundwork for sustained regional and global impact. This journey is more than an expedition – it is a call to action for the future of our oceans.

