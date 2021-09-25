Group Accuses Reno Omokri of Collecting US$10 million to Blackmail Buhari in New York

The leadership of the National Youth Coalition has alleged that the disgraced former Special Assistant to former President Good luck Jonathan on new media, Mr. Reno Omokri collected the sum of $10 million from opposition members and some foreign enemies to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari before the international community in New York.

In a statement released to newsmen in Lagos on Friday by the National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Olugbenga Michael, the group accused Reno of betraying his country for a pot of soured porridge in a foreign land.

The statement noted that Reno who has no visible means of livelihood but survives on blackmailing his country and it’s leaders before the world however advised Nigerians in New York to speak the language Reno understands to him, saying Nigeria is our collective heritage and we must not allow any individual to destroy our image for selfish reasons.

While challenging Reno to account for the millions he made from the misfortune that befell Leah Sharibu without remitting a dime to her family, the group urged the international community to ignore Mr. Reno because his activism does not reflect the true wishes of Nigerians or the state of affairs in the country.

Signed:

Mr. Olugbenga Michael,

National Coordinator,

National Youth Coalition.