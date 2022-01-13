Group calls on NPP leadership to preserve the party’s unity

A group calling itself ‘Concerned Volta NPP Grassroots For Victory 2024′ is calling on the leadership of the party at various levels to maintain the unity of the party to enable it to win the 2024 elections.

“We wish to appeal to our leadership at various levels of the party and the general membership to be reminded of our responsibility to preserve the unity and cohesion of the party.”

The group at a press conference in Ho, in the Volta Region, said posterity would not forgive the current leadership of the party if the unity and stability of the party were undermined by “any reckless conduct and impunity.”

Mr Davis Nii Attuquaye Clottey, spokesperson for the group said members of the group were ordinary with voluntary spirit and dedicated only to the interest and success of the party.

The group, he said, believed that a stable and uninterrupted New Patriotic Party( NPP) government would bring sustainable and lasting development to the country, thus the need for unity in the party.

Mr Clottey said the party has a constitution, rules, and regulations as well as a code of conduct that guided its presidential primaries and campaign, however, sections of the party were breaking the rules and flouting the orders with impunity.

He appealed to the national executives of the party to enforce the rules and regulations governing the party without fear or favour and should “desist from selective application of sanctions and open biases.”

We observed that leadership at various levels are misusing their positions and power most capriciously without due regard for existing rules, norms, and protocols, he said, adding the party could not break the eight years circle with “ indecent abuse of power and incumbency.”

“Our current leadership must be reminded about our records as a decent and orderly political party…We call on the President of the Republic and leaders of our party to rein in all the aspirants in a fair-minded manner, so that together in unity we can break the eight-year circle.”

The spokesperson said the group condemned in no uncertain terms the subtle introduction of tribal and religious sentiments into the party’s internal politics, and open harassment and intimidation of some aspirants.

We cannot break the eight with internal witch-hunting and suppression of individual choices and preferences, he said and called on the leadership of the party to address the issues.