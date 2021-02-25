An all-female advocacy group in the Ahanta West Municipality has urged President Akufo-Addo to retain the current Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs Henrietta Mary Eyison to continue with the development in the area.

The group said more women were needed to fast track the socio-economic and political growth of the Country.

Madam Belinda Oduro, Spokesperson for the “Young Female Activists,” said the current MCE had exhibited exemplary leadership and a sterling performance during her first four-year term.

She lauded the President for fulfilling his promise of appointing many women in government during the first tenure and called for similar opportunities to be offered many competent women in his second tenure.

She said the Municipality, under the stewardship of Mrs Eyison, in the last four years enjoyed peace and tranquillity that culminated in development across the length and breadth of the Municipality.

“She has within the four years created a cordial relationship with all stakeholders, especially the Chiefs in the Municipality, the Assembly staff, Assembly Members, party members, religious groups, market women, civil society groups and various youth groups,” she said.

Ms Oduro added that Mrs Eyison had undertaken many projects, notably the construction of boreholes, schools, CHPS Compounds, the supply of desks to various schools, the award of scholarships to needy but brilliant students and enhancing government flagship programmes like Planting for Food and Jobs, One District, One Factory, among others.

Until she was appointed the MCE, Mrs Eyison was a Lecturer at the Department of English at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where she held different positions.

She was the Coordinator for English at Distance Learning, served as Africa Hall Senior Tutor/Hall Warden for ten years and a member of many Boards including the Faculty of Law, University Hospital, Dean of Students, Investigative Committee as well as the Residence Committee.

Mrs Eyison was also the Treasurer of the University Teachers Association (UTAG) at KNUST.

“She is a patriot who believes that the development of Ghana starts with the ordinary Ghanaian, thus she has been very concerned with the poor and vulnerable within our municipality,” Madam Oduro said.

Madam Oduro expressed the hope that the President would listen to their appeal just as he did with the appointment of Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs designate.